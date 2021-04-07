Todd Berard Sells 2,825 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $103,197.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,459.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

