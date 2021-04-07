TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.83 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $103.21 million and $13.83 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.