Timothy R. Dehne Sells 1,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRUS stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

