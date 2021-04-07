TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 20,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)
TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.
