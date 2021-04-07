TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 20,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

