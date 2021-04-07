Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.09. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.47 and its 200 day moving average is $342.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $217.86 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

