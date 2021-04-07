Thomasville National Bank Buys 4,815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.69. 75,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

