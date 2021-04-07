Thomasville National Bank Buys 3,719 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. 67,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

