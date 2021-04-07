Thomasville National Bank Acquires 2,988 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.30. 80,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

