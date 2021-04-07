Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 5,150 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.