The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,878 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average volume of 1,334 call options.
Shares of TD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
