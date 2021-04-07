The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 93,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.