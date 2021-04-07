The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.