The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.84 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.11 EPS.

SMPL stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

