The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,560. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

