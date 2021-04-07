The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Plans GBX 5.80 Dividend

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCIN opened at GBX 765.50 ($10.00) on Wednesday. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 657.31 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.85 ($10.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 728.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.36. The company has a quick ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market cap of £511.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.47.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

