The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

SGPYY stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

