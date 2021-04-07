The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

