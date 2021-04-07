The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

NYSE PNC opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

