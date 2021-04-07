The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $907,000 Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSBK. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $230.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

In other news, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $25,870.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

