The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 937 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,754 shares of company stock worth $17,055,455 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

