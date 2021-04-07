The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,165 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

