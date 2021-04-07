The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,801. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

