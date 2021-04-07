The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock worth $572,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SEAS opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

