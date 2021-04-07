The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,095 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.