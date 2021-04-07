The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GBX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

