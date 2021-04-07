The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $162.45 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

