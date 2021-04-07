The Gap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 181,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,560% compared to the typical volume of 10,910 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The Gap has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,757. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

