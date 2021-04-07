The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). The ExOne also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

XONE stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 20,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,427. The stock has a market cap of $629.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The ExOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

