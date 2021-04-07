The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

