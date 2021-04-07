The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $36,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

