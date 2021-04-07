The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.28

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 16202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

