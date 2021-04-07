The AZEK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,523% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 75.25. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

