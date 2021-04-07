The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 15,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 30,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,713. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

