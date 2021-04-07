The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.69 Million

Brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $432.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.45 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 11,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,052. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

