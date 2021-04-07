The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Up 0.7%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.05. 5,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACOPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.