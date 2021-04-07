Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $43.10 billion and approximately $161.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00258417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00763653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.77 or 1.00400510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016330 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.00667364 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 44,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 43,056,098,245 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

