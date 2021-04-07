TerraUSD (UST) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $46.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005910 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,712,527,892 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

