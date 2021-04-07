Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.55

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 533845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Ternium alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Ternium by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 359,926 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.