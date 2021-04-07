Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. Approximately 960,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

