Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.34

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.34 and traded as high as $84.98. Tencent shares last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 2,136,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $811.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

