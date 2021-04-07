TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of TU opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

