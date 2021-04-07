TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.
Shares of TU opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Read More: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.