TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107,467 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 1.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TELUS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,436,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE TU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 18,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,631. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

