Teloscoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,098.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00299919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002991 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 318.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

