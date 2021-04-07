Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Telos stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,946,628 shares of company stock valued at $97,238,724 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

