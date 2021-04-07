Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.37. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $423.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $306.03 and a 52-week high of $434.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

