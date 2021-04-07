Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €3.21 ($3.77) and last traded at €3.21 ($3.77). Approximately 171,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.16 ($3.72).

TC1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

