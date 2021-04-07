TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head-To-Head Survey

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than TearLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TearLab has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 4.76 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -7.43

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats TearLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

