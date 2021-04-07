Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

A number of research firms recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:TM17 traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 784 ($10.24). 112,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,317. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 736.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 763.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

