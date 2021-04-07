Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,803 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of YETI worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

