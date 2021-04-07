Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 966.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

